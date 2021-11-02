Left Menu

Greece reports new record high of COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 02-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 21:28 IST
Greece reported 6,700 new coronavirus infections in the preceding 24 hours on Tuesday, breaking a previous single-day record of 5,449 that was recorded on Monday.

This took the total infections to 754,451 since the pandemic broke out last year. Some 16,050 people have died of the COVID-19 disease so far in Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

