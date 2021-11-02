Left Menu

Italy reports 41 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 2,834 new cases

Italy reported 41 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, against 20 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,834 from 2,818. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 385 from a previous 364. Some 238,354 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 146,725, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:00 IST
Italy reported 41 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, against 20 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,834 from 2,818. Italy has registered 132,161 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.78 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,992 on Monday, up from 2,863 a day earlier. There were 34 new admissions to intensive care units, edging up from 33 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 385 from a previous 364.

Some 238,354 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 146,725, the health ministry said.

