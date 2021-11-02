Left Menu

UK reports 293 more COVID-19 deaths, 33,865 further cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:31 IST
UK reports 293 more COVID-19 deaths, 33,865 further cases
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Tuesday reported a further 293 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 33,865 more coronavirus cases, according to official data.

The number of deaths is the highest since March, although a note said that two days' worth of deaths data from England may be included in the figure as daily numbers were not received from the National Health Service in England on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021