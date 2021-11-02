Left Menu

Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:49 IST
Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,922 and the active caseload in the city stands at 309.

With no fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll continues to be 25,091. The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.07 per cent. The city has not reported fatality due to COVID-19 for 11 consecutive days.

With 42 more persons recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,522. As many as 2,95,17,574 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 36940 RT-PCR tests and 11891 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 53,046 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries in the city to 2,05,32,800. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi govt launches online registration for e-auto permits with 33 pc reservation for women

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021