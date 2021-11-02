Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. According to Delhi Health Bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,922 and the active caseload in the city stands at 309.

With no fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll continues to be 25,091. The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.07 per cent. The city has not reported fatality due to COVID-19 for 11 consecutive days.

With 42 more persons recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,14,522. As many as 2,95,17,574 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in Delhi including 36940 RT-PCR tests and 11891 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 53,046 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking cumulative beneficiaries in the city to 2,05,32,800. (ANI)

