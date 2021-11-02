Left Menu

Ireland reports highest number of COVID-19 infections since January peak

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ireland reported the most COVID-19 cases since its January peak on Tuesday, as a surge gathered pace despite almost 90% of adults being vaccinated.

The National Public Health Emergency Team in a statement reported 3,726 cases, an increase of 70% on the same day last week.

The 14-day incidence stood at 695 cases per 100,000 people, up 18% on last week. Ireland has dropped most of its COVID-19 restrictions but has maintained a requirement for people to show vaccination certificates to enter bars and restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

