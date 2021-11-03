Brazil registers 149 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-11-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 02:23 IST
Brazil on Tuesday registered 149 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 6,431 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
Brazil has reported a total of 608,071 deaths due to the coronavirus, the world's second highest toll behind only the United States.
