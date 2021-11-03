Left Menu

Mexico reports additional 269 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-11-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 05:07 IST
Mexico's health ministry reported 269 confirmed coronavirus fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,733.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

