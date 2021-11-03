Mexico reports additional 269 COVID-19 deaths
Updated: 03-11-2021
Mexico's health ministry reported 269 confirmed coronavirus fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 288,733.
Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.
