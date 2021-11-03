Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107.29 cr

With the administration of 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.29 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 10:13 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 107.29 cr
With the administration of 41,16,230 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.29 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 1,07,29,66,315 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,903 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the cumulative recovery rate of the country stands at 98.22 per cent. At present, the country's active caseload stands at 1,51,209 which is the lowest in the last 252 days. (ANI)

