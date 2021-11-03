Polish daily COVID case count tops 10,400, highest since April

Poland reported more than 10,400 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 24% rise week on week, government spokesman Piotr Muller said. The last time the number of daily infections in Poland was above 10,000 was in late April.

"Unfortunately over 10,400 infections have been reported today, that's over 24% more than last week," Muller told Radio Plus.

