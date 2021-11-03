Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record high
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll rose to a record high of 1,189 on Wednesday amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,443 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,827 in Moscow.
