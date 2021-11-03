Ministry rushes high-level teams to 9 States/UTs reporting high caseload of Dengue

The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to 9 States/UTs reporting high caseload of Dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of Dengue in these states. This is in accordance with the directions of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the Dengue situation in Delhi on 1st November 2021. These states/UTs are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

The Union Health Minister had directed the Health Ministry to extend help to all the States/UTs having a high incidence of Dengue cases. A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by States and UTs across the country.

A significantly higher number of cases in some states are reported in October as compared to a number of cases during the same period the previous year. A total of 15 States/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year; these states contribute 86% of the country's total dengue cases till 31st October.

In view of this, Central teams comprising of experts from NVBDCP, NCDC and Regional Offices have been sent to 9 States/UTs that are reporting more cases in October compared to September.

The teams are tasked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response. The teams have been asked to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc. They will also brief the State Health authorities about their observations.

(With Inputs from PIB)