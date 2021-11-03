Slovakia reports second-highest daily COVID tally since pandemic started

Slovakia reported 5,361 new COVID-19 cases through standard PCR testing, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, its second-highest daily tally since the pandemic started.

The ministry said 69% of the new cases were among the unvaccinated. The country has one of the European Union's lowest vaccination rates, with just 52.9% of the adult population fully vaccinated.

