Kanpur reports 25 more cases of Zika virus, tally reaches 36

A total of 36 persons, including two pregnant women, have tested positive for Zika so far, informed Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nepal Singh.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:34 IST
Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A total of 36 persons, including two pregnant women, have tested positive for Zika so far, informed Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nepal Singh. "Till yesterday there were 11 cases of Zika and today 25 new cases of Zika have been reported," Singh told ANI.

"The health department is testing and sampling 400 to 500 people for the Zika virus while door-to-door sampling is also underway," Singh further said. "We advise the local people not to panic regarding the increasing cases of the virus," he added.

New cases of the Zika virus have now been found in the city's Tiwaripur, Ashrafabad, Pokharpur, Shyam Nagar, and Adarsh Nagar area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

