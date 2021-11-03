Left Menu

WHO panel recommends Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, sources in the know of the development said.

The WHO is in the process of evaluating Covaxin's clinical trial data for use of EUL.

The TAG on October 26 had sought ''additional clarifications'' from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final ''risk-benefit assessment'' for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

''The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin,'' a source told PTI.

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 percent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 percent protection against the new Delta variant. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

