WHO's advisory group recommends emergency listing of India's first homegrown COVID-19 shot - TV
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The World Health Organization's Technical Advisory Group has recommended Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, TV reports https://twitter.com/TimesNow/status/1455864783442362375 said on Wednesday.
