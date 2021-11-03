World News Roundup: Russian An-12 cargo plane engulfed in flames after crash landing in Siberia -emergency service; Lebanese carry 'worthless' stacks of cash after currency crash and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russian An-12 cargo plane engulfed in flames after crash landing in Siberia -emergency service

A Russian Antonov An-12 cargo plane carrying seven people crash-landed in Siberia on Wednesday and was engulfed in flames after disappearing from radar just outside the city of Irkutsk, the emergency services ministry said. The plane crashed near the village of Pivovarikha, about 4,200 km (2,600 miles) east of Moscow, the ministry said.

Lebanese carry 'worthless' stacks of cash after currency crash

Restaurant owner Antoine Haddad has been in business for over 35 years but says he is running out of hope as Lebanon struggles with one of the deepest financial crises of modern times. The Lebanese pound lost around 90% of its value in the past two years, propelling three quarters of the population into poverty.

Ethiopian leader, marking year of war, says he will bury his foes "with our blood"

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday pledged to bury his government's enemies "with our blood" as he marked the start of the war in the Tigray region one year ago. Ahmed was speaking a day after a state of emergency was declared in the country and with Tigrayan forces threatening to to advance on the capital.

Ortega's path to run for fourth straight re-election as Nicaraguan president

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is up for re-election on Nov. 7 for a fourth consecutive term, with critics saying the former Marxist revolutionary has become the sort of authoritarian leader he once opposed as he suppresses growing dissent. Following are the main events that shaped the rise to power of the longest-serving leader in the Americas and his consolidation of political control in the face of protests:

French ambassador accuses Australia of deceit over submarine deal

France's ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, said on Wednesday that Australia acted with deceit when it abruptly cancelled a multi-billion deal with Paris to build a fleet of submarines. "The deceit was intentional," Thebault told media in Canberra on Wednesday.

Slovenia records highest daily number of COVID cases

Slovenia registered a record high 3,456 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, or 44.7% of the number of people tested, the state health institute said, as medical experts suggest tighter restrictions to rein in the pandemic. Currently there are 29,354 active COVID-19 cases in the small Alpine state of some two million people. There are 1.12 million fully vaccinated people, or 53% of the overall population.

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic

As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. But they warn that SARS-CoV-2 remains an unpredictable virus that is mutating as it spreads through unvaccinated populations.

As politicians exit COP26, $130tn worth of financiers take the stage

With national leaders gone from the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, attention turned on Wednesday to the state treasuries and the businesses and financiers responsible for carrying out the pledges to cut emissions and build infrastructure. A main aim of the COP26 talks is to secure enough national promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions - mostly from burning ubiquitous fossil fuels - to avert the worst climate disasters by keeping the rise in the global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Climate change extremes spur U.N. plan to fund weather forecasting

As climate change triggers deadly heatwaves, droughts and floods, three U.N. agencies on Wednesday will roll out funding plans to improve weather forecasting in vulnerable countries. The initiative, announced at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, aims to plug gaps in weather monitoring and data collection so developing countries can better prepare for possible climate-fueled disasters.

Explainer-What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. children

The COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here is what you need to know about the vaccine and children:

