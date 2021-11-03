Left Menu

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation extends Covaxin shelf life to 12 months

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received an extension of shelf life for up to 12 months from the date of manufacturing on Wednesday by India's pharmaceuticals and medical regulatory body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:52 IST
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation extends Covaxin shelf life to 12 months
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received an extension of shelf life for up to 12 months from the date of manufacturing on Wednesday by India's pharmaceuticals and medical regulatory body. "The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of COVAXIN up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture," said Bharat Biotech in a statement posted by the biotechnology company on its official Twitter handle.

The company said, "Extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. The extension has been communicated to our stakeholders." Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin.

It was approved on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. Bharat Biotech said that it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. The WHO has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson - Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 107 crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021