Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's first homegrown shot gets WHO emergency use listing

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said it had approved Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for the homegrown shot to be accepted as a valid vaccine in many poor countries. The emergency use listing would allow Bharat Biotech to ship the shot known as Covaxin to countries that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions. It could also help millions of Indians who have received the shot to travel outside the country.

China's cases spike China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in the capital Beijing ahead of a key gathering of the highest-ranking members of the Communist Party next week.

The National Health Commission confirmed on Wednesday 93 new local symptomatic cases for Nov. 2, up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since Aug. 9 at the peak of China's last major outbreak. Beijing reported nine new local infections, the biggest one-day increase in the capital this year.

South Korean teens drive up cases South Korea said on Wednesday it would ramp up COVID-19 testing at schools after a sharp rise of infections among children, weeks ahead of a plan to fully reopen schools nationwide.

The surge comes as new social distancing rules aimed at a phased return to normal came into effect on Monday as a part of the country's plan to gradually move toward living with COVID-19 on the back of high vaccination rates. South Korea has fully vaccinated nearly 90% of its adult population but only began inoculating children aged between 12 and 17 in recent weeks, administering just 0.6% of the age group with both doses so far.

U.S. to start giving vaccines to young children The United States is set to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Wednesday, with roughly 28 million school-age kids now eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech shot for broad use in that age group after a panel of outside advisers voted in favor of it. While about 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated, children under 12 have not yet been eligible for shots. The Delta variant of the virus has led to thousands of children being hospitalized and they make up 25% of U.S. cases.

Christmas may be difficult, England's deputy medical officer says Christmas may be difficult as the pandemic is not over, England's deputy chief medical officer warned on Wednesday, urging people to behave with caution and come forward for booster shots.

Britain reported 293 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and there have been an average of around 40,000 new cases each day in recent weeks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted restrictions in England in July, and has said he plans to cope with COVID over the winter by relying on vaccinations rather than mandating masks or lockdowns.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes)

