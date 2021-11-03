Mizoram says 60% of adult population vaccinated with both doses
Mizoram on Wednesday said it has vaccinated 60 per cent of its adult population with both doses of COVID vaccines.As per an official statement, the state inoculated 82 per cent of its adult population with the first dose.The adult population of Mizoram is estimated to be about 7.75 lakh, the statement said.Total 6.98 lakh people received the first dose.
Mizoram on Wednesday said it has vaccinated 60 per cent of its adult population with both doses of COVID vaccines.
As per an official statement, the state inoculated 82 per cent of its adult population with the first dose.
The adult population of Mizoram is estimated to be about 7.75 lakh, the statement said.
Total 6.98 lakh people received the first dose. Of this, 5.18 lakh people have received the second dose. Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday attended a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with districts having low vaccination coverage.
State Health Minister R Lalthangliana and other senior officials accompanied the chief minister to the virtual meeting.
