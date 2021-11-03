Left Menu

Italy reports 63 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,188 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 63 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, against 41 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,188 from 2,834. Italy has registered 132,224 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.8 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,029 on Wednesday, up from 2,992 a day earlier. There were 31 new admissions to intensive care units, edging down from 34 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 381 from a previous 385.

Some 717,311 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 238,354, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

