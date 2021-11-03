UK records 41,299 new COVID cases, 217 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:53 IST
Britain reported 41,299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 217 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 33,865 cases on Tuesday and 293 deaths.
