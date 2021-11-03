Left Menu

Dengue situation this yr not as bad compared to previous years: TN health secy

The spread of Dengue in Tamil Nadu is not as bad as it was in 2012, 2015 and 2017, but compared to last year, the cases are slightly higher this year at around 400, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:18 IST
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The spread of Dengue in Tamil Nadu is not as bad as it was in 2012, 2015 and 2017, but compared to last year, the cases are slightly higher this year at around 400, informed Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Radhakrishan said, "Dengue spread in Tamil Nadu this year is not as bad as that in 2012, 2015 and 2017, but compared to last year, the cases are slightly higher at around 400."

He further said, "As a precautionary measure, the Centre has sent health experts which is mutually beneficial." "The state has sufficient stock of medicines in order to fight any kind of disease. The government has rationed medicines for the period of three months" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

