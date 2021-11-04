Left Menu

France reports more than 10,000 new COVID cases for 1st time in two months

French health authorities reported 10,050 daily new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the first time the tally has topped 10,000 since Sept 14. In another sign the virus is ramping up again, hospitalisations for the disease are up by 84, at 6,764, a rise unseen since Sept 6. The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.18 million.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:17 IST
In another sign the virus is ramping up again, hospitalisations for the disease are up by 84, at 6,764, a rise unseen since Sept 6.

The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.18 million. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 5 in 24 hours to 1,096 and by 58 over a week.

France also registered 35 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the total to 117,783.

