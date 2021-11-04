Left Menu

WHO's approval to Covaxin: Jaishankar says it facilitates travel for Indians

Also a global recognition to PM narendramodis vision of an AtmanirbharBharat.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the WHO's decision to grant emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity.

He said it was also a global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a ''significant'' step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab.

''Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

