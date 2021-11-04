Biden says vaccines for children will be available at about 20,000 locations
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 01:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines by next week for children and these shots will be available at about 20,000 locations around the country.
The United States has started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness.
