Brazil registers 164 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-11-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 02:06 IST
Brazil registered 164 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 14,661 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 608,235 coronavirus deaths and 21,835,785 total confirmed cases.
