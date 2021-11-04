Left Menu

Brazil registers 164 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 04-11-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 02:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil registered 164 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 14,661 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 608,235 coronavirus deaths and 21,835,785 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

