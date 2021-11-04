Health News Roundup: Sputnik Light produces strong level of antibodies against COVID-19; COVID-19 has retreated across the Americas, regional health agency says and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?

U.S. President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats promised voters sweeping drug price reform in their signature social spending bill, but agreed to move ahead with a far less ambitious proposal after facing opposition from centrist dissenters in Congress. The plan could still fail as hurdles remain to approving the broader spending package, known as "Build Back Better." Should it survive, the plan would authorize the federal government to negotiate drug prices for the first time.

Sputnik Light produces strong level of antibodies against COVID-19 - early-stage trial

Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine had a good safety profile and induced strong immune responses especially in people who had already encountered COVID-19, according to the results of phase I and II trials published in The Lancet medical journal. The vaccine, a single-dose version of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine unveiled last year, has already entered later phases of studies and is widely used in Russia, but the publication of the early research in a top Western journal is a milestone as Russia moves towards making Sputnik Light its main vaccine for export.

COVID-19 has retreated across the Americas, regional health agency says

COVID-19 deaths and infections have declined across the Americas for the 8th consecutive week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, warning that a very high percentage of hospitalized cases now are unvaccinated people. In North America, all three countries reported drops in weekly cases and deaths, and there has been a notable decline in hospitalizations in the United States and Canada, PAHO said, with similar declines in South and Central America.

Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids

As soon as Anna Weber Kneitel learned San Francisco Bay Area pharmacies had opened appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for young children, she booked the closest one she could find for her 7-year-old son. But across the country in Michigan, Rachael LaPlante said she was planning to hold off on getting the shots for her 7-year-old son, despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 herself.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths and infections have declined across the Americas for the eighth consecutive week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said, adding that a very high percentage of hospitalized cases now were unvaccinated people. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

France reports more than 10,000 new COVID cases for 1st time in two months

French health authorities reported 10,050 daily new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the first time the tally has topped 10,000 since Sept 14. In another sign the virus is ramping up again, hospitalisations for the disease are up by 84, at 6,764, a rise unseen since Sept 6.

Antibodies in breast milk provide extra benefit to babies; vaccine protection varies among immunocompromised

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Mothers' COVID-19 antibodies provide unexpected benefit

Qiagen lifts annual forecast as COVID testing boosts third-quarter profit

Qiagen on Wednesday raised its full-year forecasts for profit and revenue, with higher demand for its non-coronavirus products as well COVID-19 tests helping the U.S.-German genetic testing specialist beat quarterly profit expectations. The company's products include several types of ultra-rapid, portable and antigen-based coronavirus tests that have brought in millions in sales since the beginning of the pandemic.

Amgen CEO says U.S. Medicare out-of-pocket cap will improve access

A proposed cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients would improve patient access, but allowing the U.S. government health plan for seniors to negotiate prices could limit innovation, Amgen Inc Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in an interview. "We need to make sure to be very careful not to destroy the very system which is bringing forward the innovation we need," Bradway said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference, which will run virtually from Nov. 15-18.

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic

As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. But they warn that SARS-CoV-2 remains an unpredictable virus that is mutating as it spreads through unvaccinated populations.

