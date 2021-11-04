Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?

U.S. President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats promised voters sweeping drug price reform in their signature social spending bill, but agreed to move ahead with a far less ambitious proposal after facing opposition from centrist dissenters in Congress. The plan could still fail as hurdles remain to approving the broader spending package, known as "Build Back Better." Should it survive, the plan would authorize the federal government to negotiate drug prices for the first time.

Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids

As soon as Anna Weber Kneitel learned San Francisco Bay Area pharmacies had opened appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for young children, she booked the closest one she could find for her 7-year-old son. But across the country in Michigan, Rachael LaPlante said she was planning to hold off on getting the shots for her 7-year-old son, despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 herself.

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%, study finds

Young women who were vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV) in their teens with an older GlaxoSmithKline product called Cervarix had up to an 87% lower risk of developing cervical cancer linked to the virus, a long-running English study found. When the vaccinated women were in their 20s, those who had received the series of shots between ages 12 and 13 had cervical cancer rates that were 87% lower than unvaccinated women who had been screened for the malignancy.

China keeps close vigil at ports of entry to cut COVID-19 risks

China is on high alert at its ports of entry as strict policies on travel in and out of the country are enforced to reduce COVID-19 risks amid a fresh domestic outbreak, less than 100 days out from the open of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons.

France reports more than 10,000 new COVID cases for 1st time in two months

French health authorities reported 10,050 daily new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the first time the tally has topped 10,000 since Sept 14. In another sign the virus is ramping up again, hospitalisations for the disease are up by 84, at 6,764, a rise unseen since Sept 6.

Antibodies in breast milk provide extra benefit to babies; vaccine protection varies among immunocompromised

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Mothers' COVID-19 antibodies provide unexpected benefit

Qiagen lifts annual forecast as COVID testing boosts third-quarter profit

Qiagen on Wednesday raised its full-year forecasts for profit and revenue, with higher demand for its non-coronavirus products as well COVID-19 tests helping the U.S.-German genetic testing specialist beat quarterly profit expectations. The company's products include several types of ultra-rapid, portable and antigen-based coronavirus tests that have brought in millions in sales since the beginning of the pandemic.

U.S. administers 425.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 425,272,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 525,071,855 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 423,942,794 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 2 out of 521,502,845 doses delivered.

Amgen CEO says U.S. Medicare out-of-pocket cap will improve access

A proposed cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients would improve patient access, but allowing the U.S. government health plan for seniors to negotiate prices could limit innovation, Amgen Inc Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in an interview. "We need to make sure to be very careful not to destroy the very system which is bringing forward the innovation we need," Bradway said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference, which will run virtually from Nov. 15-18.

