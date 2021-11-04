Ukraine total COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has exceeded 3 million with more than 70,000 deaths as of Nov. 4, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Ukraine has registered record-high rates of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus in recent weeks, and the government has imposed strict lockdown restrictions to curb new infections.

