Ukraine total COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has exceeded 3 million with more than 70,000 deaths as of Nov. 4, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Ukraine has registered record-high rates of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus in recent weeks, and the government has imposed strict lockdown restrictions to curb new infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

