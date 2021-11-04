Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll reached a record high of 1,195 on Thursday amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown.
The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,217 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 6,305 in Moscow.
