Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:30 IST
Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll reached a record high of 1,195 on Thursday amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to impose a nationwide workplace shutdown.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 40,217 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 6,305 in Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

