Hungary reports jump in daily COVID-19 infections to 6,268

Hungary reported a jump in daily COVID-19 infections to 6,268 on Thursday, with the daily tally more than doubling from the middle of last week, the government said.

Hungary, a country of 10 million, has reported 31,101 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Only 5.74 million of its people are fully vaccinated against the virus, below the European Union average.

