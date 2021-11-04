Hungary reports jump in daily COVID-19 infections to 6,268

Hungary reported a jump in daily COVID-19 infections to 6,268 on Thursday, with the daily tally more than doubling from the middle of last week in a country with hardly any restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A new wave of COVID-19 has swept across Central Europe, where vaccination rates are below the European Union average, with hospitals struggling to cope in some countries, like neighbouring Romania. Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland have all tightened rules on mask wearing and introduced measures to curb infections.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has urged people to take up vaccines and last week announced mandatory vaccinations at state institutions, also empowering private companies to make vaccinations mandatory for employees if they believe that is necessary. But the government has refrained from making mask wearing mandatory in closed spaces - apart from on public transport and in hospitals - and there are no other restrictions in place.

The Nepszava newspaper reported that the government required hospitals to open new COVID departments as the number of COVID-19 patients had jumped, to 3,366 on Thursday. Government representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The Czech Republic has introduced a requirement for restaurant customers to show proof of vaccination or a test. It also has tough mask regulations and some children are again being tested in schools in areas where cases are higher. In Poland, mask wearing is mandatory in enclosed public spaces while cinemas, theatres and hotels have a 75% capacity limit.

Hungary, a country of 10 million, has reported 31,101 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic but only 5.74 million of its people are fully vaccinated. More than 1.27 million people have received a booster shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)