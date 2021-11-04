Slovakia reports 6,713 new COVID-19 cases, record daily tally
Updated: 04-11-2021
Slovakia reported 6,713 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, the highest daily tally since the pandemic hit last year, data from Health Ministry showed.
The country of 5.5 million has 1,890 patients hospitalised, including 327 in serious condition.
The ministry said that 79% of the hospitalised people were not vaccinated.
