No decrease in effectiveness if COVID-19 jab and flu vaccine is taken together - WHO
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:28 IST
People can get inoculated against COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza at the same time without compromising the vaccines' effectiveness, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday.
"Anybody can get both the vaccines together - there is no decrease in effectiveness of either of the vaccines when given together at one point of time," Siddhartha Datta, the WHO Europe's regional adviser for vaccines, told a news briefing.
