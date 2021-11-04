Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Britain approves Merck's COVID-19 pill

Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recommended the drug, molnupiravir, be used as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms, citing clinical data.

This is the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 to get approved, with the green light coming ahead of potential U.S. regulatory clearance. U.S. advisers will meet this month to vote on whether molnupiravir should be authorized. COVID cases break records across Europe

Coronavirus infections are hitting record levels in many countries across Europe as winter takes hold, prompting a call for action from the World Health Organization which described the new wave as a "grave concern". Soaring numbers of cases, especially in Eastern Europe, have prompted debate on whether to reintroduce curbs on movement before the Christmas holiday season and on how to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

The virus spreads faster in the winter months when people gather indoors. China keeps vigil at borders

China is on high alert at its international ports of entry to reduce the risk of COVID-19 cases entering from abroad, and it has stepped up restrictions within the country amid a growing outbreak less than 100 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics. The National Immigration Administration said on Thursday it would continue to guide citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons.

The Chinese immigration authority also vowed to strictly implement COVID-19 restrictions on the movement of people involved in the Winter Olympics in and out of China. Biden's vaccine mandate to be enforced after the New Year

President Joe Biden will begin enforcing his mandate that private-sector workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4, in a reprieve for companies struggling with labor shortages during the crucial U.S. holiday season. U.S. officials on Thursday also said a requirement that federal contractors be vaccinated was moved back a month to the same date. Millions of workers in healthcare facilities and nursing homes participating in Medicare and Medicaid will need to get their shots by Jan. 4 as well.

South Korea opens quarantine centres for students South Korea opened quarantine centres on Thursday to house potentially thousands of teenagers with COVID-19 ahead of the country's gruelling eight-hour college entrance exam in two weeks.

The highly competitive exam, held just once a year, is considered a life-defining event for many high school students, as a degree from a prestigious university is seen as the bare minimum for securing one of the coveted but limited corporate jobs in Asia's fourth-largest economy. To ensure every student who wants to is able to take the test, the government opened residential quarantine centres in hospitals and other treatment centres that can accommodate up to 3,000 students. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

