COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir records 95 cases, zero death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 19:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 95 fresh cases of the coronavirus, taking the number of infected persons to 3,32,651 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 95 fresh cases, 14 were from the Jammu division and 81 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 35 cases, followed by 14 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 981 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,27,232, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stood at 4,438 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

