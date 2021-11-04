Left Menu

Kanpur reports 30 fresh cases of Zika Virus, total tally reaches 66

A total of 30 persons were tested positive for Zika Virus on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, informed Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:30 IST
Kanpur's Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 30 persons were tested positive for Zika Virus on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, informed Chief Medical Officer Dr Nepal Singh. The tally for Zika Virus in Kanpur has gone up to 66 after 30 new cases were reported in the city.

"30 more people have tested positive for Zika virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total tally has gone up to 66," Chief Medical Officer said. The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

