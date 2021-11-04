Britain records 37,269 new COVID cases, 214 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:41 IST
Britain on Thursday reported 37,269 new COVID cases, down from the previous day, and a further 214 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, the third day in a row with more than 200 deaths.
Cases over the last seven days are down 6.9% on the previous seven days.
