Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,905 new cases

Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 63 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,905 from 5,188.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:16 IST
Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,905 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 63 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,905 from 5,188. Italy has registered 132,283 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.8 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,045 on Thursday, up from 3,029 a day earlier. There were 36 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 31 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 383 from a previous 381.

Some 514,629 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 717,311, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

