Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana reports one death, 7 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 22:44 IST
COVID-19: Haryana reports one death, 7 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana reported one death due to COVID-19 and seven new infections on Thursday, pushing the state's total fatality count to 10,050 and the infection tally to 7,71,287.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death was reported from Panchkula district. The state recorded a death due to COVID-19 after a gap of a few weeks.

Of the new cases, six were reported from Gurugram and one from Palwal.

Twenty other districts in the state did not report any fresh case.

The total active cases in the state were 87, while the overall recoveries stood at 7,61,127.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021