Spain's COVID-19 infection rate rises back to "medium risk" level

Spain's coronavirus infection rate rose above 50 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, crossing back over the threshold considered "medium risk" by the Health Ministry just four weeks after dropping into low risk territory.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-11-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 23:06 IST
Spain's coronavirus infection rate rose above 50 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, crossing back over the threshold considered "medium risk" by the Health Ministry just four weeks after dropping into low risk territory. More than 80% of Spain's population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and most restrictions on movement and socialising have been dropped, although masks remain mandatory in enclosed spaces.

The infection rate, or incidence, as measured over the preceding 14 days, reached 51.6 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday. It had been edging higher since bottoming out at 41.9 cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 19. The Health Ministry added 3,291 cases to its tally of infections, bringing the total up to 5.02 million people since the pandemic began. The death toll rose by 15 to 87,477.

