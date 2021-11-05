Left Menu

New York City reaches agreement with some unions on vaccine mandate

"We are proud to have negotiated collective bargaining agreements with several unions regarding the vaccination mandate, which provide a process for our employees to request medical or religious exemptions and establish rules for employees on leave without pay," de Blasio's office said in a statement on Twitter. The city negotiated agreements with District Council 37, Teamsters Local 237, Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association Local 831 and SEIU Local 300 unions, the mayor said, adding 92% of city workers under the mandate are vaccinated.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 04:14 IST
New York City reaches agreement with some unions on vaccine mandate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration and unions representing over 70,000 workers reached a deal on Thursday on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including on exemption requests and leave policies. New York City's public-sector employee union District Council 37 said union members who have not provided proof of at least one dose of the vaccine will have the option to resign or take a leave of absence. In both cases, employees will maintain their health benefits.

Employees without proof of vaccination who have either not submitted an application for an exemption or have been denied an exemption may be placed on unpaid leave beginning as of last Monday through Nov. 30, the union said. It added that employees will remain eligible for health benefits during that time. "We are proud to have negotiated collective bargaining agreements with several unions regarding the vaccination mandate, which provide a process for our employees to request medical or religious exemptions and establish rules for employees on leave without pay," de Blasio's office said in a statement on Twitter.

The city negotiated agreements with District Council 37, Teamsters Local 237, Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association Local 831 and SEIU Local 300 unions, the mayor said, adding 92% of city workers under the mandate are vaccinated. De Blasio had declared his coronavirus vaccination order for emergency responders a success on Monday, with no disruption to city services, despite a sickout by some firefighters who officials said were protesting the mandate.

The mayor's Oct. 20 order, which police and firefighter union leaders said would cause staff shortages, led to an 11th-hour rush of inoculations that shrank the ranks of the unvaccinated as officials in the largest U.S. city began enforcing the mandate on Monday morning. Mandate disputes also have erupted in other cities as political leaders, including President Joe Biden, have sought to stem the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

New York City police and firefighter unions also have challenged the mandate. But the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said late last month that courts rejected its requests for an emergency order to halt the mandate's enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021