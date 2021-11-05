Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin

The White House said on Thursday that understanding the origins of COVID-19 remains a key focus of Biden administration and that they will continue pushing for answers. "It's incredibly important for us to get to the bottom of this," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. "Time is of the essence" and the U.S. and its partners will continue to fight for transparency from China.

Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has completed the submission process for emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization. The company submitted to the health agency all modules required for the evaluation of NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, days after receiving its first emergency use authorization from Indonesia.

Britain approves Merck's COVID-19 pill in world first

Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.

Hong Kong leader expects mainland China border to reopen in Feb - broadcaster

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday she expected the border with mainland China to largely reopen in February next year as the two governments stick to their zero COVID-19 policies, public broadcaster RTHK reported. Despite barely recording any local coronavirus cases in recent months, authorities in the global financial hub have tightened up quarantine and patient discharge rules to convince Beijing to allow cross-border travel.

WHO says reserve COVID-19 boosters for immunocompromised

The World Health Organization called on Thursday for vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries of COVID-19 jabs to the COVAX dose-sharing facility for poorer countries and said that no more doses should go to countries with more than 40% coverage. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said that boosters should not be administered except to people who are immunocompromised.

Europe's COVID spread is "warning shot" for rest of world - WHO

Europe registered a 55% rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, despite the availability of vaccines, which should serve as a "warning shot" to other regions, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said that some European countries have "sub-optimal vaccination coverage" despite availability. "It's a warning shot for the world to see what is happening in Europe despite availability of vaccination," Ryan told a news conference.

Australia's biggest states open borders in time for Christmas season

Australia's Victoria state removed entry restrictions to citizens of neighboring New South Wales on Friday, allowing almost blanket reciprocal travel between the country's two biggest states ahead of the busy Christmas period. Travel between the pair, home to more than half Australia's 25 million population, has been severely disrupted for months because of an outbreak of Delta variant-fuelled COVID-19 cases.

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 248.56 million, death toll at 5,260,915

More than 248.56 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,260,915​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Biden sets COVID-19 vaccine rules for businesses, prompting Republican backlash

President Joe Biden will enforce a mandate that workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Jan. 4, spurring legal challenges from Republican governors who say Biden is overstepping his authority. Within hours governors from Florida, Iowa and Indiana had vowed to fight the new rule, arguing it infringes on individual freedom.

