No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 05-11-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, while 17 more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 54,826, a senior health official said here on Friday.

The COVID-19 tally in the frontier state remained at 55,174, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 68 active COVID-19 cases, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.37 per cent, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 280 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 14, followed by East Siang (11), Lohit (10) and Lower Dibang Valley (9).

As many as 11,87,463 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far in the state, including 201 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.53 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,28,728 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

