Russia records 40,735 new COVID-19 cases, slight increase in collective immunity
Russia reported 40,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,192 deaths related to the virus on Friday as the authorities fight a surge that has forced them to re-impose a partial lockdown nationwide.
The government coronavirus task force said that collective immunity in the country stood at 48% as of Friday. That was a slight increase from 46.8% a week ago, just before the start of a week-long workplace shutdown announced by President Vladimir Putin to try to slow the spread of the disease.
