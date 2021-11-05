Left Menu

Ladakh reports 10 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 21,005

Ladakh recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 21,005 and active cases to 98, officials said on Friday.The Union territory has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.Three people were cured and discharged from hospital from Leh. The total number of cured patients is 20,698, they said.All the 10 fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 21,005 and active cases to 98, officials said on Friday.

The Union territory has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Three people were cured and discharged from hospital from Leh. The total number of cured patients is 20,698, they said.

All the 10 fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 242 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 98, including 93 in Leh and 5 in Kargil district. PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

