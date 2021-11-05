Left Menu

Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

British scientists said on Thursday they had identified a gene in the human body that doubles the risk of dying due to COVID-19, providing new insight into how the illness affects patients and possibly help in developing specific treatments.

Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal, researchers at Oxford University said, adding the discovery partly explains the high number of deaths seen in some British communities, and the affect of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.

