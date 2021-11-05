England's COVID prevalence steadies at highest level of the year, ONS says
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remained at around 1 in 50 people in the week ending Oct 30, a school half-term break, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, steadying at its highest level of the year.
The ONS said that prevalence was unchanged from the previous week, after five straight weeks of rising infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Office
- National Statistics
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
POLL-Bank of England to raise rates to 0.25% in Q1, possibly sooner
Rare coin made in Colonial New England could fetch $300,000
Cricket-Australia spinner Lyon tips England's Stokes to feature at Ashes
Cricket-Sibley pulls out of England's second-string squad for Australia tour
Dominic Sibley withdraws from England Lions' squad for Australia tour