Czech president Zeman has improved but must stay in hospital - doctors

Czech President Milos Zeman's condition has improved but he requires further hospitalization and the outlook for his recovery is unclear, Tomas Zima, the head of a group of medical specialists treating the president, said on Friday.

Zeman, who was taken to intensive care on Oct. 10 and moved to a standard room on Thursday, is unable currently to fully perform his duties, Zima told reporters.

Also Read: Czech daily COVID-19 cases top 6,000 for first time since April

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)