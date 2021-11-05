Czech president Zeman has improved but must stay in hospital - doctors
Updated: 05-11-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:50 IST
Czech President Milos Zeman's condition has improved but he requires further hospitalization and the outlook for his recovery is unclear, Tomas Zima, the head of a group of medical specialists treating the president, said on Friday.
Zeman, who was taken to intensive care on Oct. 10 and moved to a standard room on Thursday, is unable currently to fully perform his duties, Zima told reporters.
