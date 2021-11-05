Left Menu

With fourth wave raging, Germany agrees booster shots for all

Germany is starting a very difficult period with regard to its COVID-19 pandemic situation with rising numbers of patients in intensive care, the country's health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:58 IST
With fourth wave raging, Germany agrees booster shots for all
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is starting a very difficult period with regard to its COVID-19 pandemic situation with rising numbers of patients in intensive care, the country's health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. He said that he had agreed with regional health ministers that in the future everyone should be offered a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine six months after receiving their previous injection.

The country has already had to relocate first patients from regions with overburdened hospitals, Spahn said, urging German citizens to get vaccinated and observe safety regulations. "Anyone who thinks they are young and invulnerable should talk to intensive care staff," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021